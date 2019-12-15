Mountaineer Maven
Does Will Grier Need Out of Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

With the 2019 West Virginia football season over, all attention turns to those in the NFL living their dreams — or at least trying to.

The Carolina Panthers have been an absolute train wreck in 2019. The face of the franchise, Cam Newton, has been dealing with injuries. The head coach, Ron Rivera, was fired last week and now the future of the franchise looks bleak.

Kyle Allen has been extremely poor in the last month or so and you have to wonder: Why not give Grier a shot at this point? I mean, how much worse could things get? Former coach Ron Rivera continued to stay with Allen and say they want to “see what they have” in the young, undrafted quarterback. For some odd reason, they’d rather invest their time into an undrafted free agent, rather than actually “see what they have” in third round draft pick Will Grier. 

Here are Allen’s stats over the last five games: 

12/15 L vs SEA 25/41 277 yds TD 3 INT

12/8 L vs ATL 28/41 293 yds TD 2 INT

12/1 L vs WAS 27/46 278 yds 2 TD INT

11/24 L vs NO 23/36 256 yds 3 TD 

11/17 L vs ATL 31/50 325 yds 4 INT

Not only has Allen struggled, but the team as a whole has struggled to get anything going. The Panthers have lost six straight and have lost seven of their last eight games. 

If the Panthers are not going to entertain the idea of inserting Will Grier by this point, will they ever? They seem to have given the notion that if Allen doesn’t pan out, they will look elsewhere for the future. Cam Newton does not seem likely to return to Charlotte, so the future of the franchise has no current direction. 

It may be in both parties’ best interest if Grier is dealt in the off-season. Where could he go? Well, let’s take a look. 

New England

At some point in time, Tom Brady will no longer be running the show. There has also been speculated rumors from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he could possibly play somewhere other than New England next season. Crazy, right? If true, the Pats don’t have a capable option on its current roster.

Pittsburgh 

Ben Roethlisberger’s time in the steel city is approaching its end as well and the organization has seemed to go away from Mason Rudolph. There’s an opportunity for Grier to go sit and learn from one of the league’s best as he develops. 

Los Angeles 

The Chargers have been falling short of their potential for years and with an aging Phillip Rivers, it could be time to prepare for the future. However, the Chargers aren’t necessarily in the best position to take a quarterback in the upcoming draft, so a trade for Grier could be an option.  

Does Grier benefit more by being traded or sitting on the sidelines patiently awaiting a shot in Carolina?

