Dolphins Waive Former WVU Long Snapper Rex Sunahara

Schuyler Callihan

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a deal with former West Virginia long snapper and undrafted free agent, Rex Sunahara. However, his time in Miami may not last all that long as the team placed him on waivers on Tuesday.

NFL teams will have 24 hours to put in a claim on Sunahara and if he clears waivers, he will once again become a free agent. This isn't too much of a surprise as the Dolphins drafted LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson in the sixth round of this year's draft. But it did make the decision to sign Sunahara a confusing one.

Sunahara was West Virginia's long snapper over the past two seasons and gained national recognition as one of the better long snappers in the country. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate All-Star Game and the 2020 Hula Bowl Game and was also named a semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is awarded to the nation's top long snapper.

Do you think a team will claim Sunahara on waivers? If so, who? If not, who do you want to see Sunahara sign with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

