August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Douglas Debuts with the Texans

Entering his fifth NFL season, former West Virginia defensive back Rasul Douglas makes his first appearance with the Houston Texans
Author:
Publish date:

Defensive back Rasul Douglas signed with the Houston Texans on Tuesday, a day after the Las Vegas Raiders released the former West Virginia corner who is entering his fifth season in the NFL.

Douglas made his first appearance with the Texans Saturday evening. He registered two tackles in the final preseason game of the season against the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Douglas in the third round (99th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he made 17 appearances, including the Eagles Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots.

In three seasons with the Eagles, Douglas recorded 118 tackles, 25 pass deflections, and five interceptions before spending last season with the Carolina Panthers after being released by the Eagles in the final cuts of the 2020 season. 

Douglas signed with the Raiders in April before being released last week. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Tavon
Mountaineers in the Pros

Tavon Austin Sidelined for the Final Preseason Game

Rasul Douglas
Mountaineers in the Pros

Douglas Debuts with the Texans

Untitled design
noncategorized

Hot Clicks: Top WVU Stories of the Week

Aug 28, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah with Another Quality Start

Screen Shot 2021-08-22 at 1.17.30 PM
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU RB Commit Justin Williams Posts Big Numbers (Again)

USATSI_16638530_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Will the Panthers Move on from Will Grier?

Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier (7) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

WATCH: Will Grier Scrambles for 24-Yard TD

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Sean Mahone Nominated for the Campbell Trophy