Esa Ahmad Joining Hungarian Pro Team

The ball bounced in former Mountaineer forward Esa Ahmad's way on Wednesday as he inked a new deal with Alba Fehervar, a professional basketball team in Hungary, per Sportando Basketball.

Ahmad spent this past season with Aek Larnaca B.C. of the Cypriot Basketball League in Larnaca, Cyprus and averaged roughly 11 points and six rebounds per game.

During his near four year career at West Virginia, Ahmad averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. Ahmad was suspended the first half of his junior season and never really looked like the same player that folks were accustomed to seeing. Things didn't get much better in his final year in Morgantown as he was dismissed from the team along with teammate Wesley Harris due to a violation of athletic department policies.

In spite of not panning out as West Virginia fans had hoped, Ahmad is still continuing to play basketball professionally and is making a living doing what he loves to do. Should Ahmad impress during his time overseas, he could get an opportunity to play in the NBA's G-League, which will give him an in. However, I don't think we will ever be fortunate to see him make it to the association.

