FIRST LOOK: Karl Joseph in a Browns Uniform

Earlier this offseason, former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph decided to leave the Raiders and signed a one-year free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.

With the injuries that he has had throughout his career, the Raiders were a little cautious about giving him a contract extension although reports surfaced that the team was interested in bringing him back.

Over the weekend, the Browns took some pictures in their new uniforms and Joseph gave a sneak peek of him in the unis on his Instagram account.

@k_joseph42

