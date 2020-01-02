MountaineerMaven
Former Mountaineer Resigns With Eagles

John Pentol

Former Mountaineer, Shelton Gibson, has been signed by the Philadelphia Eagles for their playoff push. He has spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad.

Gibson was originally drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and went on to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in 2018. Shelton caught three passes for 59 yards in 25 regular and postseason games during his first two seasons, playing primarily on special teams. He also rejoins other former Mountaineer Rasul Douglas as the only Mountaineers on the team.

The Eagles have had a serious injury bug during the entire 2019 season, especially at the wide receiver position. The Eagles started the season with Alshon Jeffrey, Nelson Agholor, DeSean Jackson, and pro bowl tight end Zach Ertz. All have suffered significant injuries and are not available for the Eagles first playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. With all of the injuries, combined with his prior knowledge of the Eagles offense and chemistry with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, look to see Gibson a lot on Sunday.

Mountaineers in the Pros

