Teyvon Myers Joins Best Virginia

The FinalFourcast announced Teyvon Myers will join the West Virginia University men's basketball alumni team Best Virginia in The Basketball Tournament - a winner takes all million-dollar cash prize.

Myers spent two years in Morgantown (2015-17) during the Press Virginia era, averaging 4.3 points and 1.0 assists per game, including a career-high 16 points in a win over Texas (January 14, 2017).

The Brooklyn, NY native has carved out a successful career playing professional basketball overseas averaging, 14.0 ppg, 3.0 apg.

