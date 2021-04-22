Geno Smith Re-signs with the Seahawks

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the resigning of former West Virginia University quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith is entering his ninth season in the NFL and the third with the Seahawks. His only appearance with Seattle came in week 14 versus the New York Jets, where he went 4-5 for 33 yards.

He was drafted in the second round (39th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the New York Jets before signing with the New York Giants in 2017, then the San Diego Chargers in 2018.

