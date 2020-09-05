SI.com
MountaineerMaven
Former WVU Safety Dravon Askew-Henry Cut by Giants

Schuyler Callihan

Former West Virginia safety Dravon Askew-Henry has officially been cut from the New York Giants roster, per multiple reports. According to Art Stapleton of USA Today, Askew-Henry is still expected to remain with the Giants and be placed on the practice roster.

Prior to signing with the Giants this spring, Askew-Henry played for the New York Guardians of the XFL where he totaled 11 tackles and six passes defended. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers during training camp in 2019.

During his career at West Virginia, he became a staple in the Mountaineer defense as he holds the school record for most career starts (51). He finished his career with 170 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 12 passes defended.

