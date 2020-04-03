Gary Jennings is in a Good Position to be a Key Player for Dolphins

West Virginia had a lot of talented receivers come through Morgantown, WV during Dana Holgorsen’s tenure. Through his Air Raid offense, receiving records were shattered in his first two years at the helm with quarterback Geno Smith and perimeter playmakers Tavon Austin and Stedman Bailey.

Five years later, a new trio emerged with Florida quarterback transfer Will Grier and receivers David Sills and Gary Jennings. Although they didn’t necessarily rewrite the history books, they still became one of the top offensive outputs to ever grace Mountaineer Field.

While Grier and Sills caught the headlines, Jennings steadily became one of the top receivers in Mountaineer history. He finished his career sixth in receiving yards (2,294) seventh in receptions (168) and tenth in touchdowns (15).

Following his productive career, Jennings was drafted in the fourth round (120) in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Jennings spent the first half of his rookie season in Seattle before being waived in early November. Nonetheless, the Miami Dolphins quickly scooped him up and made his first appearance in week 11 against the Bills for one offensive snap and eight on special teams.

That would be his only appearance on the season after injuring his shoulder while celebrating Jakeem Grant's kick-return touchdown during the Dolphins 37-20 loss to the Bills.

The Dolphins receiving core lacks star power and production has been scarce. In his fifth season, Devante Parker had his breakout year in 2019 with 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Outside of Parker, Allen Hurns is the only current receiver on the Dolphins to have a 1,000-yard season and it came in 2015 with Jacksonville (64 rec, 1,031 yds, 10 TD).

However, despite having three first-round draft picks, only Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com has Miami taking a receiver (Henry Ruggs III - Alabama) in the first round in his mock draft. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in bringing a free agent into town, so there is an opportunity for Gary Jennings to have a pivotal role within the Dolphins offense.

The Dolphins have been heavily rumored to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick in the draft. This can give Jennings an opportunity to grow and develop with a young quarterback. Now, it’s up to Jennings to showcase his talents that Mountaineer fans grew accustomed to during his four-year illustrious career in Morgantown.

Jennings is still on his initial four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,932 he signed with the Seahawks and is looking at a base salary of $675,000 in 2020.