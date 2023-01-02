Geno and the Seahawks Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith threw for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half against the Jets Sunday evening as Seahawks defense put the clamps on the Jets offense for a second half shutout performance and cruised to their eighth win of the season (8-8) and kept their playoff chances alive.

Jan 1, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) shovel passes against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno and the Seahawks got off to a blistering start. On the first play of the game, running back Kenneth Walker burst through the left side for a 60-yard run down to the Ney York 13-yard line. Two plays later, Smith hit tight end Colby Parkinson from 12 yards out for the game's first touchdown.

Late in the first quarter, Smith went into his bag of tricks. After dropping back to pass and surveying the field, he stepped up in the pocket, froze Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander, then flipped the ball ahead to running back DJ Dallas and Dallas dashed up field for 41 yards to the Jets seven-yard line. Two plays later, Smith found tight end Tyler Mabry for the seven-yard touchdown pass as Seattle took a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter.

The Seattle defense kept the Jets scoreless in the second half while the offense settled for a pair of field goals. Geno did, however, take one shot for the endzone early in the fourth but Jets corner Sauce Gardner knocked it away.

The Seahawks held on for a 23-6 victory. Smith finished the day with 183 yards on 18-29 passing and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks face the Los Angeles Rams next week. The Seahawks will have to win the game, but they will need the Detroit Lions to win at Green Bay next week to make the playoffs.

