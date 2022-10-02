Skip to main content

Geno Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 2

Former West Virginia quarterback Geno Smith tosses for over 300 yards and grabs his second win of the season

The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) improved to 2-2 following a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Geno Smith went 23-30 on the day for 320 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field.

Smith led the Seahawks offense down the field on the game's opening drive, going 6-7 for 62 yards, capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly for the early 7-0 edge over the Lions.

The West Virginia University all-time passing leader led his offense on a six-play 75-yard touchdown drive on its second offensive possession, linking up with receiver DK Metcalf on back-to-back plays for a combined 44 yards to setup Smith's eight-yard scamper into the endzone, extending Seattle's lead 14-6.

Smith and the Seahawks took advantage of a fumble at midfield in the latter stages of the third, scoring in just three plays with Smith finding tight end Noah Fant in the flat for a two-yard touchdown pass for the 24-9 advantage. 

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny had two rushing touchdowns of 36 and 41 to hold off the Lions 48-45 to put the Seahawks at 2-2 on the season. 

Geno Smith's 300+ yard performance last week versus the Atlanta Falcons and against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, marks - the first consecutive 300+ games of his career and the first time in the same season. Of note, Smith's 320 yards on the day rank fourth for his career. 

