Geno Smith and the Seahawks Collect Win No. 2

The Seattle Seahawks (2-2) improved to 2-2 following a 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Geno Smith went 23-30 on the day for 320 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first quarter at Ford Field. David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Smith led the Seahawks offense down the field on the game's opening drive, going 6-7 for 62 yards, capped off with a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Will Dissly for the early 7-0 edge over the Lions.

The West Virginia University all-time passing leader led his offense on a six-play 75-yard touchdown drive on its second offensive possession, linking up with receiver DK Metcalf on back-to-back plays for a combined 44 yards to setup Smith's eight-yard scamper into the endzone, extending Seattle's lead 14-6.

Smith and the Seahawks took advantage of a fumble at midfield in the latter stages of the third, scoring in just three plays with Smith finding tight end Noah Fant in the flat for a two-yard touchdown pass for the 24-9 advantage.

Seattle running back Rashaad Penny had two rushing touchdowns of 36 and 41 to hold off the Lions 48-45 to put the Seahawks at 2-2 on the season.

Geno Smith's 300+ yard performance last week versus the Atlanta Falcons and against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, marks - the first consecutive 300+ games of his career and the first time in the same season. Of note, Smith's 320 yards on the day rank fourth for his career.

