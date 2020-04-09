Geno Smith Backs Himself, Calls Rex Ryan "a Snake"

On Wednesday, Rex Ryan was having a debate on ESPN, regarding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, debating on who was more vital to the dynasty that was the Patriots.

“Let’s give [Belichick] someone else; let’s give him Geno Smith; let’s give him whoever, and let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won. We saw the answer was zero in Cleveland,” Ryan said on ESPN Wednesday.

After hearing Ryan's comments, Smith took to twitter to share some insight on the situation.

“My momma never liked dude he been a snake. . and y’all glorify it. . should’ve got fired after yr1. . truth is we won 8 games after ESPN had us winning two and he got his job back. .somehow I’m caught up in a feud and I’m the scapegoat. . Same guy that drafted me. #TheBusiness”

After Smith's initial response on twitter, Smith followed up with nine more tweets, all humbly sharing his thoughts on the matter.

Smith was the quarterback under Ryan for two, very interesting seasons. The Ryan and Smith "dynasty" went just 11-18 before the Jets elected to fire Ryan.

While the Rex Ryan and Geno Smith show was not always a pleasant sight for football purists, the fault doesn't weigh all on Smith's shoulders and Ryan is in no position to throw the former Mountaineer's name under the bus.

