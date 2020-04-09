MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Geno Smith Backs Himself, Calls Rex Ryan "a Snake"

Anthony G. Halkias

On Wednesday, Rex Ryan was having a debate on ESPN, regarding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, debating on who was more vital to the dynasty that was the Patriots. 

“Let’s give [Belichick] someone else; let’s give him Geno Smith; let’s give him whoever, and let’s see how many Super Bowls he would have won. We saw the answer was zero in Cleveland,” Ryan said on ESPN Wednesday.

After hearing Ryan's comments, Smith took to twitter to share some insight on the situation. 

“My momma never liked dude he been a snake. . and y’all glorify it. . should’ve got fired after yr1. . truth is we won 8 games after ESPN had us winning two and he got his job back. .somehow I’m caught up in a feud and I’m the scapegoat. . Same guy that drafted me. #TheBusiness”

After Smith's initial response on twitter, Smith followed up with nine more tweets, all humbly sharing his thoughts on the matter. 

Smith was the quarterback under Ryan for two, very interesting seasons. The Ryan and Smith "dynasty" went just 11-18 before the Jets elected to fire Ryan. 

While the Rex Ryan and Geno Smith show was not always a pleasant sight for football purists, the fault doesn't weigh all on Smith's shoulders and Ryan is in no position to throw the former Mountaineer's name under the bus. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35

Comments (1)
M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Rex drinking Stephen A. Smith's Hawt Taek Kool-Aid now. Weak. Sad, too.
They fired Rex, not Geno. That Kool-Aid must need some sugar, 'cause he sure sounds bitter !!

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kevin White Tabbed as One of the Worst First Round Picks Since 2010

Kevin White was drafted seventh overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, but his NFL career didn't quite live up to the hype that surrounded him.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

NBA Draft Rewind - Da'Sean Butler

Welcome to the Mountaineers in the Pro's - NBA Draft Rewind Series... today, we feature a West Virginia basketball legend, Da'Sean Butler.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Has Mike Gundy officially lost his mind?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Ranking WVU Basketball's Biggest Recruiting Busts

These guys didn't quite live up to the hype in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

ESPN disrespected Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers' a couple weeks ago, while ranking West Virginia, but did Sports Illustrated do the same?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

What Does Oscar Tshiebwe's Decision Mean For Him and WVU?

It's not time to panic yet

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

'We're All Effed. There's No Other Way to Look at This'

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Huggins Explains Idea of Starting Next Season with NCAA Tournament

The Mountaineers long time head coach shared his thoughts on when he believes the NCAA tournament could be played.

Quinn Burkitt

by

M-townJoe

Former Mountaineers Pay Homage to Pat White

Pat McAfee and Geno Smith show Pat White some love

John Pentol

by

Hoosier1982

ESPN Names Oscar Tshiebwe a Top 10 Player for 2020-21 Season

The Mountaineer big man is earning some respect!

Schuyler Callihan

by

ZA_Campbell