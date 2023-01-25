Geno Smith Named a Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year

It's fitting that arguably one of the best stories in all of football, Geno Smith, has been named a finalist for the AP Comeback Player of the Year Award. Other finalists include Giants RB Saquon Barkley and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

Prior to this season, Smith had not been a full-time starting quarterback in the NFL since his age-24 season back in 2014 with the New York Jets. He bounced around the league, serving as the backup to Eli Manning with the Giants, Philip Rivers with the Chargers, and then Russell Wilson in Seattle.

The Seahawks stunned everyone by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos, involving franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. In return, the Seahawks got QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris, and TE Noah Fant along with a haul of draft picks.

With Lock coming to the Pacific Northwest, it created competition for the former West Virginia quarterback heading into training camp. All along, though, Geno was the guy. And boy, did he deliver.

Because of the trade, many assumed Seattle would be entering a rebuild with a veteran quarterback that would be used as a "bridge" to their next guy. However, Geno had other plans. Smith led the entire league in completion percentage (69.8%) and set franchise records for most passing yards (4,282), completions (399), and passing attempts (572) in a single season. Additionally, he also tossed a personal-best 30 touchdowns.

Smith is now set to enter free agency but the feeling is that the two sides want to remain together. Whether it's in Seattle or elsewhere, Geno is about to get PAID.

