Geno Smith Should've Had a 2nd Chance to Start in the NFL

Depending on who you ask, Geno Smith was arguably the best pure passing quarterback that West Virginia has ever seen and probably the third-best QB in program history behind Major Harris and Pat White. The numbers he put up on a weekly basis were phenomenal. He would go on to finish his WVU career with 11,662 yards, 98 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 67.4%.

In 2013, Smith was selected in the 2nd round of the draft by the New York Jets. At the time, I felt as if it were the absolute worst place for him to go. Rex Ryan never wanted him, the organization doesn't typically care about building a winner, and the New York media would give him a very short leash. He needed to go somewhere that had the complete opposite traits.

Folks were quick to write Geno Smith off after an up and down rookie season. He threw just 12 touchdowns to 21 interceptions but did, however, lead the Jets to an 8-8 record as a rookie which is hard to do. He made small improvements in year two but year three, it felt like he was about to elevate his game to the next level. Then the locker room incident happened. Jets teammate IK Enamkpali punched Smith over a dispute about a $600 plane ticket and it resulted in Smith having a broken jaw. He would only play one game that season.

In 2016, new head coach Todd Bowles decided to start Ryan Fitzpatrick over Smith, and ever since, he's been a career backup. He spent one year with the Giants, one with the Chargers, and now the last two with the Seahawks.

Not only did Smith go to the worst destination possible coming out of college but he never received a 2nd chance to start in the NFL. Sam Darnold was traded from the Jets to the Panthers this offseason and is having the best year of his career. Why you may ask? Because the Jets have no idea how to develop a quarterback. Regardless of coaching staff or GM, they've been swinging and missing for quite a while now. They didn't surround Geno with much help, they didn't surround Darnold, and they're doing the same thing right now with Zach Wilson.

On Thursday Night Football, Smith was called into action after Seahawks starting quarterback Russell Wilson jammed his middle finger on his throwing hand. On the very first drive, Seattle was backed up on their own 2-yard line. That was no problem at all for Smith who went a perfect 5/5 for 72 yards and a touchdown to get Seattle back in the game. He also pieced together another solid drive that resulted in a field goal to make the game 23-17. Seattle's defense buckled down and put the ball back in Smith's hands with a chance to go down and take the lead but he threw an interception on first down. The interception, however, was not Smith's fault. He made a really good throw but his receiver, Tyler Lockett, lost his footing and fell to the ground after Smith had released the ball. Los Angeles would hold on to win, 26-17.

Would Geno Smith have been a solid starting quarterback in the NFL? Maybe, maybe not. But the fact that he never received another opportunity is a shame.

