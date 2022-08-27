Geno Smith Wins Starting Job, Pete Carroll Explains Why He's the Guy

Geno Smith didn't do a whole lot to take a firm grasp of the starting job on Friday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but he didn't have to.

Smith saw limited action, as expected, finishing just 3/6 for 43 yards. Meanwhile, Drew Lock had a far-from-impressive showing going 13/24 for 171 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't waste much time in his postgame press conference to let everyone know that Smith had won the job.

"Geno was solid in his outing and he's going to start the opener. He's earned it. He's won the job. With the timeframe, it got messed up for us with Drew and he just ran out of time. In the meantime, Drew's got to keep on battling because he can play. He's got all kinds of stuff in him and I want him to be ready. He's going to keep growing, pushing, and developing as a fantastic player I think. We're fortunate to have two guys that can go.

"Geno, he just knows our stuff. He knows it really well. He understands it. He commands everything that we're doing and he'll give us the best chance to play great football right off the bat."

The Seahawks will open up the regular season on September 11th against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. EST on ABC.

