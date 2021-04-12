Gyorko Named Manager of Black Bears

Jedd Gyorko taking over as West Virginia Black Bears Manager in the organizations inaugural season in the MLB Draft League

On Monday, Jedd Gyorko was named the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears for 2021.

“It’s only fitting to have someone who has meant so much to baseball in our region lead our hometown team in our first year in the MLB Draft League. From his early days bringing state championships to University High, to his record-breaking performances at WVU to his great success at the game’s highest stage, Jedd played the game the right way and will be bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to lead our young squad of MLB-hopefuls,” said Matt Drayer, General Manager of the Black Bears in a release by the organization.

“I am hoping to provide our young players with experiences and give them knowledge on what the next level will look like and hopefully prepare them for successful careers,” Gyorko said. “I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to gaining managerial experience, especially in my hometown, where I’ll be able to spend more time with my family.”

The Morgantown native and West Virginia University Hall of Fame Sports inductee spent eight seasons at the Major League level, posting a career batting average of .245 and 121 home runs.

During his time as a Mountaineer, he started all 168 games and left the program as the all-time leader in batting average (.404), extra-base hits (113), and home runs (T1st, 35). He’s also second in runs scored (207), RBI (178), and doubles (73), and third in total hits (281), earning 10 All-American Honors.

Gyorko became the 7th highest drafted player from the Mountaineer program after being selected 59th overall by San Diego in 2010. In 2020, Gyorko was inducted into the Mountaineers’ Sports Hall of Fame.

