    • October 23, 2021
    Haley Selected in the NBA G League Draft

    Jermaine Haley drafted by Capital City in the 2021 NBA G League Draft
    On Saturday, former West Virginia guard Jermaine Haley was selected in the third round of the NBA G League Draft by the Capital City Go-Go, a Washington Wizard affiliate.

    Haley spent last season with the German professional basketball organization HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim. He averaged 5.4 points and an assist per game. Additionally, Haley was a member of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team. 

    As a Mountaineer, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game during his two-year career.

    West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jermaine Haley (10) puts up a shot against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the first round of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

