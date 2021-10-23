Haley Selected in the NBA G League Draft

On Saturday, former West Virginia guard Jermaine Haley was selected in the third round of the NBA G League Draft by the Capital City Go-Go, a Washington Wizard affiliate.

Haley spent last season with the German professional basketball organization HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim. He averaged 5.4 points and an assist per game. Additionally, Haley was a member of the Canadian Senior Men's National Team.

As a Mountaineer, he averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game during his two-year career.

