Holton added to Best Virginia

The West Virginia alumni basketball team has added its ninth member Jonathan Holton to the 2020 edition of Best Virginia.

Holton was a staple in West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins’ “Press Virginia” style of basketball. On inbounds pass and at the top of the press, Holton harassed and trapped opponents up the floor help leading the Mountaineers as the top team in forced turnovers for his two-year career in Morgantown.

During his time in the old gold and Blue, Holton appeared in 66 games averaging 8.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Since his days at West Virginia, Holton has played for four different international basketball organizations and has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in three seasons.

The current Best Virginia lineup features:

John Flowers

Daxter Miles Jr

Kevin Jones

Juwan Staten

Da’Sean Butler

Nathan Adrian,

Tarik Phillip

Devin Williams.

Best Virginia is hosting one of the regionals at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia with the championship rounds hosted in Dayton, Ohio for the grand prize of two million dollars.

