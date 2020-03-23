MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
WVU Womens Soccer
College Football
Mountaineer Events

How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

Daniel Woods

Will Grier’s rookie season likely did not go how he planned it to and he appears to be facing an uphill battle for year two as well.

Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Carolina Panthers would sign P.J. Walker, the leading passer in the preempted XFL season. In five games for the Houston Roughnecks, Walker threw for a league-best 1,338 yards to go with 15 touchdowns through the air.

Additionally, he showed some dual-threat ability, carrying for 99 yards on 24 attempts.

It looked like Grier may have been the odd man out after appearing in just two games last year while Kyle Allen started multiple games with Cam Newton injured for most of the year. However, he has kept his roster spot for now as Allen was traded to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a draft pick just hours after Walker’s signing.

That, paired with the signings of Walker and Teddy Bridgewater, leaves Carolina with four quarterbacks on the roster. However, Cam Newton looks like he will be moved before the new season kicks off with the Panthers front office giving his representation the right to negotiate trade opportunities in a somewhat controversial move.

Assuming Newton is off the roster soon, the three signal callers left will likely battle for the starting job with big money free agent Bridgewater appearing to have the inside track on the week one opportunity. The most likely scenario for Grier is a chance to compete with Walker for the second slot on the depth chart.

Moving on from Allen shows that even under new head coach Matt Rhule the Carolina Panthers have not moved on from Will Grier. He had opportunities as a rookie to seize playing time in the preseason and after Newton’s injury, but has struggled to be efficient under center.

If he can prove to be a better option than Walker, Grier can put himself in position to be just one play away from becoming the starter. The sky's the limit from that point, but he will have to show that his natural talent can translate to the NFL level.

As the only holdover from the 2019 season, he will have a new pair of competitors to deal with and will have to show that he can get it done on the field if he wants to love up to his third-round draft billing.

Comments

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia Disrespected in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

The Mountaineers not getting respect from ESPN in early rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

grammyec

Mountaineer Rewind: Tavon's Night vs Oklahoma

Looking back on one of the best individual performances in school history

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

WVU Men's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

West Virginia Men's Basketball releases non-conference schedule.

Christopher Hall

by

M-townJoe

Tshiebwe Makes First-Team All-District

WVU freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe earns first-team All-District honors

Christopher Hall

Projecting West Virginia Hoops Starting Lineup for 2020-21

Here's how the Mountaineers starting lineup could look like next year

Anthony G. Halkias

by

EERFAN51

Will Tavon Austin Return to Cowboys?

The former Mountaineer star is on the open market this offseason

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Trio of Mountaineers Named Top College Pitchers by D1Baseball.com

Freshman left hander Jake Carr and sophomore righty Ryan Bergert were listed in various college baseball top pitcher rankings following the announcement of the end of the season.

Quinn Burkitt

DEBATE: Who is the G.O.A.T? Pat White or Major Harris?

This debate could go on for decades, but who do you take?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Geno Smith's Career is Coming to a Crossroads

Mountaineer all-time passing leader Geno Smith has been a backup the last five seasons but it may be time to give him another shot at being a starter

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top Six for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers are officially in the mix

Schuyler Callihan