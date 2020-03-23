How Recent Moves by Carolina Impact Will Grier

Will Grier’s rookie season likely did not go how he planned it to and he appears to be facing an uphill battle for year two as well.

Monday morning, ESPN reported that the Carolina Panthers would sign P.J. Walker, the leading passer in the preempted XFL season. In five games for the Houston Roughnecks, Walker threw for a league-best 1,338 yards to go with 15 touchdowns through the air.

Additionally, he showed some dual-threat ability, carrying for 99 yards on 24 attempts.

It looked like Grier may have been the odd man out after appearing in just two games last year while Kyle Allen started multiple games with Cam Newton injured for most of the year. However, he has kept his roster spot for now as Allen was traded to the Washington Redskins in exchange for a draft pick just hours after Walker’s signing.

That, paired with the signings of Walker and Teddy Bridgewater, leaves Carolina with four quarterbacks on the roster. However, Cam Newton looks like he will be moved before the new season kicks off with the Panthers front office giving his representation the right to negotiate trade opportunities in a somewhat controversial move.

Assuming Newton is off the roster soon, the three signal callers left will likely battle for the starting job with big money free agent Bridgewater appearing to have the inside track on the week one opportunity. The most likely scenario for Grier is a chance to compete with Walker for the second slot on the depth chart.

Moving on from Allen shows that even under new head coach Matt Rhule the Carolina Panthers have not moved on from Will Grier. He had opportunities as a rookie to seize playing time in the preseason and after Newton’s injury, but has struggled to be efficient under center.

If he can prove to be a better option than Walker, Grier can put himself in position to be just one play away from becoming the starter. The sky's the limit from that point, but he will have to show that his natural talent can translate to the NFL level.

As the only holdover from the 2019 season, he will have a new pair of competitors to deal with and will have to show that he can get it done on the field if he wants to love up to his third-round draft billing.