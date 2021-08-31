Jaguars Retain Tavon Austin

After bouncing around the NFL the last couple of seasons, former West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin made the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Austin suffered a quad injury late last week after hauling in a pass from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was listed day-to-day and ended up missing the final preseason game of the year on Sunday. He finished the preseason with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games and has two punt returns for 16 yards in two games.

Jaguars' rookie running back Travis Etienne Jr. went down early last week with a season-ending foot injury, and speculation around the team has Tavon Austin taking reps at running back.

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Austin sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's.

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs, and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly