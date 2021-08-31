September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI TIX
Search

Jaguars Retain Tavon Austin

The Jacksonville Jaguars release their 53 man roster
Author:
Publish date:

After bouncing around the NFL the last couple of seasons, former West Virginia receiver Tavon Austin made the Jacksonville Jaguars 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Austin suffered a quad injury late last week after hauling in a pass from rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was listed day-to-day and ended up missing the final preseason game of the year on Sunday. He finished the preseason with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown in the first two preseason games and has two punt returns for 16 yards in two games.

Jaguars' rookie running back Travis Etienne Jr. went down early last week with a season-ending foot injury, and speculation around the team has Tavon Austin taking reps at running back. 

Entering his ninth season in the NFL, Austin sits with 2,006 career receiving yards on 220 receptions and 15 touchdowns to go along with 1,340 rushing yards and 10 TD's.

Austin finished his career setting WVU program records with 288 catches, 3,413 yards, to go with 29 touchdowns (3rd) while rushing for 1,033 yards, six rushing TDs, and holds the program record with Shawn Terry with four kickoff returns for TDs, and had one punt return TD).

He is a two-time All-American and earned First Team All-Big East in 2011 and All-Big 12 in 2012. Also, winning the Paul Hornung trophy in 2012 as an all-purpose performer.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Dec 15, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Tavon Austin (10) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with center Travis Frederick (72) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Jaguars Retain Tavon Austin

USATSI_13504590_168388579_lowres
Football

Former WVU QB Austin Kendall Gets Another Chance to Start

USATSI_15305216_168388579_lowres
Football

Early Week Look at the Maryland Terrapins

USATSI_16569517_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Panthers Waive Kenny Robinson

Neal Brown
Football

Quick Hits: Injury Report, Freshmen That Will Play, Opening up at Maryland + More

Defensive Back Daryl Porter Jr (2)
Football

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Depth Chart vs Maryland

USATSI_16651369_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

BREAKING: Giants Waive WR David Sills V

Center Zach Frazier (54), quarterback Jarrett Doege (2)
Football

WVU Releases Depth Chart vs Maryland