Jamel Morris Returns to Best Virginia

Best Virginia adds guard Jamel Morris to the roster

Best Virginia added guard Jamel Morris as announced by the Final Fourcast podcast Tuesday afternoon.

Morris was added to the team just days ahead of the opening round of the 2021 TBT tournament and was welcomed with open arms by a heavily prominent Mountaineers crowd inside the Charleston Coliseum last year. Morris was the only member of the team last year that did not don the old Gold and Blue but there is, as always, a Mountaineer connection. 

The Gahanna, Ohio native began his collegiate career at Glenville State before transferring to play for former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla at Fairmont State. As a sophomore at Glenville State, he averaged a team-high of 19.6 points per game. Then, in his final season at Fairmont State, he was second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. 

Morris spent last season in the top tier of Germany's professional basketball league with the Mitteldeutscher Basketball Club where he led the team in scoring at 16.6 point per game. 

Morris is the fourth member of Best Virginia so far. Forwards John Flowers and Kevin Jones have announced their intentions to return along with guard Jaysean Paige, and former WVU guard and current WVU Tech head coach James Long is also returning as head coach for the second year. 

