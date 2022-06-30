Skip to main content

Jevon Carter Agrees to an Extension with Bucks

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter inks a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks

According to Shams Charania, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has signed a two-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

Carter started last season with the Brookly Nets before the organization released him before the Bucks scooped Carter up the following day. He made 20 appearances in the final stretch of the regular season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists per game.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Carter in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent one year in Memphis, hitting a career-high 32 points before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for two seasons. Then, the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets prior to last season.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Carter was a three-time Big 12 Conference All Defensive Team selection at West Virginia and was twice voted Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive player of the year and was the 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter elevated his offense his senior season, averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists per game and a first team All-Big 12 Conference selection.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Big 10 Conference logo is seen at Monument Circle.
Football

The Big Ten Conference adds a Pair of West Coast Schools

By Christopher Hall4 hours ago
Feb 27, 2007; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach John Beilein congratulates his team on a play in the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.
Basketball

Beilein to be Inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame

By Christopher Hall22 hours ago
From left to right: Matt Cavallaro, Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol, Neal Brown
Football

2022 Season Quarterbacks Preview + Depth Chart Projection

By Christopher HallJun 29, 2022
Aug 30, 2012; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Barclays Center chief executive officer Brett Yormark speaks at the press conference announcing the fight between Danny Garcia and Erik Morales at New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. The press conference announced the upcoming October 20th card at the Barclays Center.
Football

Brett Yormark Named Big 12 Commissioner

By Christopher HallJun 29, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-29 at 10.42.56 AM
Recruiting

Jahiem White's Road to WVU: A Move That Led Me to My Godmother

By Jahiem WhiteJun 29, 2022
Johnny Williams IV
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Johnny Williams IV

By Christopher HallJun 28, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 7.37.43 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: OL Johnny Williams IV Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022
download
Big 12

MAILBAG: Dixon's Transfer, What's Up with Josiah Davis + More

By Schuyler CallihanJun 28, 2022