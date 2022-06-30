Jevon Carter Agrees to an Extension with Bucks

According to Shams Charania, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has signed a two-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Carter started last season with the Brookly Nets before the organization released him before the Bucks scooped Carter up the following day. He made 20 appearances in the final stretch of the regular season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.5 assists per game.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Carter in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent one year in Memphis, hitting a career-high 32 points before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns for two seasons. Then, the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets prior to last season.

Apr 27, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) during the second quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Carter was a three-time Big 12 Conference All Defensive Team selection at West Virginia and was twice voted Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and NABC Defensive player of the year and was the 2018 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

Carter elevated his offense his senior season, averaging 17.3 points and 6.6 assists per game and a first team All-Big 12 Conference selection.

