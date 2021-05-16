Jevon Carter Earns Start, Nearly Records Triple-Double in Win Over Spurs

With it being the final game of the regular season and the Suns having clinched a top spot in the Western Conference for the playoffs, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter was inserted into the Phoenix starting lineup on Sunday afternoon.

Carter took charge of the Suns' offense and just missed out on a triple-double as he recorded 19 points (9/22 FG, 1/6 3FG), 10 rebounds, and nine assists. He also notched three steals in the game and led the team in minutes (43).

Carter got off to a slow start with just five points in the first half but really found his groove as the game went on. As you can see by the numbers above, Carter didn't have it from beyond the three-point range but drove the ball extremely well and hit some mid-range jumpers - something he did a lot of during his time at WVU.

The Suns finish the season with a 51-21 record and will be the No. 2 seed in the West. They will await the winner of the play-in games between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies vs the San Antonio Spurs.

