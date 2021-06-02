Sports Illustrated home
Jevon Carter Sees His First Minutes of the NBA Playoffs

The Suns finally give JC some playing time.
The Phoenix Suns cruised to a 115-85 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in game five on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

As the game went on, it was apparent that the Suns were going to coast to a win and head coach Monty Williams inserted a few of his bench players to get them some minutes. Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter was one of those players as he logged the first minutes of his NBA postseason career Tuesday night. He finished the night with one rebound and one assist. Unfortunately, he did not register any points as he went 0/3 from the field and 0/2 from the free-throw line. Although it wasn't his best outing, at least he has a taste of postseason basketball and will be able to use this experience moving forward.

The Suns will look to close out the series against the Lakers on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EST on TNT.

