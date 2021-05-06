Jevon Carter's Stats in the Loss to the Hawks

A look at the final numbers for Jevon Carter from Wednesday night.

The Atlanta Hawks snapped the Phoenix Suns' five-game winning streak on Wednesday night with a 135-103 win.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter scored six points on 2/4 shooting (2/3 from three) and also came away with one steal, one rebound, and one assist in 17 minutes of action.

Carter and the Suns will be back in action on Friday night as they play host to the New York Knicks (37-29) at 10 p.m. EST.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.9

RPG: 1.4

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.5

FG%: 41%

3FG: 37%

