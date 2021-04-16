Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Kings

Another solid outing for the former Mountaineer!

Another game, another win in the books for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter continued to put in quality minutes off the bench this time notching 13 points on 5/6 shooting including 3/4 from three-point range. Carter also collected three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in his 17 minutes of playing time.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.5

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 41%

3FG: 37%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs (26-27) at 10 p.m. EST.

