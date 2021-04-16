Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over Kings
Another game, another win in the books for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Thursday night.
Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter continued to put in quality minutes off the bench this time notching 13 points on 5/6 shooting including 3/4 from three-point range. Carter also collected three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in his 17 minutes of playing time.
Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:
PPG: 3.5
RPG: 1.5
APG: 1.2
SPG: 0.4
FG%: 41%
3FG: 37%
Carter and the Suns will be back in action Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs (26-27) at 10 p.m. EST.
