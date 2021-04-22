Jevon Carter's Stats in the Win Over the 76ers

The former Mountaineer came up big in the 2nd half for Phoenix.

Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns proved once again why they are one of the best teams in the NBA as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-113. Earlier this week, the Suns also defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter got off to a quiet start on Wednesday night but got it going in the 4th quarter hitting back-to-back threes to extend the Suns lead to seven. He went on to finish the game with nine points on 3/5 shooting including 3/4 from the three-point line. Carter also chipped in one steal and one rebound.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.9

RPG: 1.5

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 42.7%

3FG: 37.8%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action tonight against the Boston Celtics (31-27) at 7 p.m. EST.

