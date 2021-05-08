Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Knicks

The Phoenix Suns cruised to a 128-105 victory after trailing to the New York Knicks by seven at the half on Friday night.

Former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter had a rather quiet outing scoring just three points (1/3 FG) and one assist in nine minutes of playing time. Fellow reserve guard Cam Payne contributed 15 points including going 3/3 from the three-point line and 5/10 from the floor. Payne's solid start to the night was likely a factor in Carter's minutes taking a bit of a hit.

However, Carter's three points were pretty impressive as they came off a three-ball that he hit right before the shot clock expired.

Carter and the Suns will be back in action on Sunday at 10 p.m. EST as they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (37-30).

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.9

RPG: 1.4

APG: 1.1

SPG: 0.5

FG%: 41%

3FG: 37%

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.