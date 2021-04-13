Jevon Carter's Stats in Win Over Rockets

Former WVU star Jevon Carter produced some quality minutes in the Suns win on Monday.

The Phoenix Suns continue to remain near the top of the Western Conference standings as they collected another win on Monday over the Houston Rockets by a 126-120 score. With the win, the Suns now only sit 1.5 games back of the Western leading Utah Jazz.

Former Mountaineer guard Jevon Carter saw 18 minutes of action and registered nine points on 3/6 shooting with all three of his made field goals coming from beyond the three-point line. He also chipped in four assists and three rebounds on the night.

Carter's updated averages for the 2020-21 season:

PPG: 3.2

RPG: 1.4

APG: 1.2

SPG: 0.4

FG%: 38%

3FG: 34%

Carter and the Suns will be back in action tonight against the Miami Heat (28-25) at 10 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.