John Means Follows Up No-Hitter with Another Scoreless Outing

The former Mountaineer continues his hot streak on the mound for the Orioles.

Tuesday night, former West Virginia pitcher John Means toed the rubber for the Baltimore Orioles for the first time since throwing his no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners a week ago.

Means didn't have as much swing and miss stuff in this outing but did a solid job of getting weak contact from hitters and not allowing a run through six innings. The 6th inning was where he danced into the most trouble allowing back-to-back base hits to lead off the inning from José Peraza and Francisco Lindor but was able to get Michael Conforto to ground out to 2nd and retired Pete Alonso and Kevin Pillar via the flyball.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 7th and had they held onto the lead, it would've handed Means his fifth win of the season. Unfortunately, the bullpen gave up one run in the 8th which wiped out Means' opportunity for a win. The Mets scored two in the bottom of the 9th to win the game.

Means is next scheduled to pitch this upcoming Sunday, May 16th against the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Season stats for John Means:

W-L: 1-0

ERA: 1.52

IP: 23.2

K:BB: 23:6

H: 16

ER: 4

WHIP: 0.93

WAR: 1.2

