Juwan Staten Returns to the Hardwood

According to Nicola Lupo of Sportando, former West Virginia point guard Juwan Staten signed with NBA G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics on Friday after taking a year off to obtain his master's degree at West Virginia University.

Staten spent last season as a graduate assistant under the tutelage of WVU head coach Bob Huggins and mentoring current New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride.

The Dayton, Ohio native began his collegiate career for his hometown Dayton Flyers before transferring to West Virginia following his freshman season. He became a key figure in the program's transition into the Big 12 Conference and one of the great guards in Mountaineer basketball history.

As a junior, Staten averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game, including registering a career-high 35 points in a win over Kansas State and helped the Mountaineers get back into the postseason with an NIT birth, building momentum into the next season where he guided the Mountaineers to the NCAA tournament and into the Sweet 16. He also notched the first win over Kansas during his senior campaign with some last-second heroics, driving the length of the floor, spinning at the block, and laying in the game-winner.

March 22, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Juwan Staten (3) dribbles against Maryland Terrapins guard Richaud Pack (20) during the second half in the third round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena. Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Staten was named to the All-Big 12 Conference First Team in 2014 and 2015, finishing his career with 1,260 points and 432 assists (sixth all-time), and was named to the 2015 Lute Olson All-America Team. He is one of six players in school history to have 1,000 points, 400 assists, 100 steals and 350 rebounds in a career. He averaged 13.4 points (18.1 in 2013-14), 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game for his career.

After going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft, Staten signed with the Sacramento Kings summer league team in 2015, making one appearance before being sidelined with knee soreness. He signed with the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2015 season, then played within the NBA developmental league (currently known as the G-League) for the Warriors and the Sixers. He then went overseas to Belgium, Finland, France, Estonia and Hungary.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly