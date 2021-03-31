Karl Joseph Scheduled to Meet with the Steelers

Former Mountaineer safety Karl Joseph is meeting with the Steelers

On Wednesday, former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph was traveling to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Josina Anderson of the Undefined.

Last season, Joseph appeared in 14 games with the Cleveland Browns, racking up 67 tackles, 46 of which were solo, two tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and four pass breakups.

Pittsburgh starting safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds are entering their third season together, and the Steelers are looking for depth.

Joseph was selected 14th overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2016 NFL Draft, where he spent his first four seasons accumulating 236 tackles (174 solos), including eight tackles for a loss and 15 pass deflections, and four interceptions.

The Orlando, Florida native was an All-Big 12 First Team selection for the West Virginia Mountaineers in 2014. He had five interceptions in the first four games of his senior year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

