September 1, 2021
Karl Joseph Signs with the Steelers Practice Squad

Karl Joseph heads back to the AFC North
After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers sign former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad.

Joseph signed with the Raiders in the offseason after spending a year as a Cleveland Browns. He finished the year with 49 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, four pass deflections, an interception and two fumble recoveries in 14 games. Additionally, he had five tackles, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the playoffs. 

The Raiders selected Joseph 14th overall in the 2016 NFL draft. He has 303 tackles (11 TFL), 19 pass deflections, and five interceptions for his career. 

