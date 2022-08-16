Skip to main content

Karl Joseph's Injury is Season-Ending

We won't be seeing Karl Joseph on the field in 2022.

Things were looking up for former West Virginia safety Karl Joseph as he appeared to be well on his way to making the Pittsburgh Steelers roster. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not have an update in his postgame presser, but the early indications were not good as Joseph was in a boot and was carted into the Steelers' locker room. Later in the game, he returned to the sidelines on crutches.

Tuesday morning, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that it will be a season-ending injury for the former Mountaineer. 

Joseph, a former first round pick of the Raiders, has been very productive when on the field but he's battled a number of injuries throughout his NFL career. This injury will once again put his future with the Steelers in doubt. 

