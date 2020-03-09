Keith Tandy Set to Return to NFL as Assistant Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that a familiar face will be returning to the team. Only this time, as an assistant special teams coach, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Tandy started his football journey here in Morgantown. He appeared in 40 games for the Mountaineers from 2007 to 2011, racking up 188 tackles, 12 interceptions and 20 pass break ups.

Tandy was drafted in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers. He appeared in 84 games (15 starts) totaling 179 tackles, 8 interceptions and 14 pass break ups. While his career at the next level was never floundering, at times, Tandy flashed signs of brilliance. Perhaps, Tandy's greatest moment came when he intercepted Phillip Rivers in game-winning fashion. One week later, Tandy followed that up by intercepting Drew Brees, once again for the win. Despite the two game winning interceptions, Tandy would be cut from the team following the 2018 season.

Tandy played five of his six seasons in the NFL playing for Tampa Bay and spent his final season in Atlanta, solely on special teams. The man he played under, Keith Armstrong, is now coaching on the Bucs staff. Meaning, the 31 year old Tandy, will be reuniting with his former coach.

Tandy was set to be a graduate assistant at West Virginia, however, after the Bucs lost Tandy's predecessor, Amos Jones, to the Giants, Tandy decided it was an opportunity he could not pass up.

