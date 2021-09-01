Kenny Robinson Signs with Panthers Practice Squad

After being released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, Kenny Robinson signed with the organization's practice squad on Wednesday.

Robinson finoshed the preseason with three tackles and an interception.

Last year as a rookie, he made nine appearances for the Panthers, primarily used on special teams.

The former West Virginia safety was a 5th round pick by the Panthers in the 202 NFL Draft..

