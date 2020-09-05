SI.com
Kevin White Cut by San Francisco

Christopher Hall

The San Francisco 49ers released former West Virginia University wide receiver Kevin White on Saturday after recently signing him to a one-year contract on August 27th. 

There has been some interest in the former Mountaineers. A week prior to signing with the 49ers, the New York Jets gave White a tryout. 

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals cut White during the 2019 preseason due to a lingering hamstring injury. 

The last time White saw action was in 2018 with the Chicago Bears in the season finale hauling in one reception for 22 yards. He finished the season with four receptions for 92 yards. 

White was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

He's been plagued with injuries throughout his career. 

Going into his rookie season, White had a steel rod inserted into his left tibia after suffering a stress fracture in his shin while participating in organized team activities.

Just four games into his second year in the NFL, White fractured his fibula in the same leg he had the steel rod inserted in. 

Then in year three and after earning the starting receiver role, he fractured his left shoulder blade in the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

He grabbed 25 receptions for 285 yards in 14 games during his time in the NFL. 

In his senior season at West Virginia, White accumulated 1,447 yards ranking him second all-time in receiving yards for a season in WVU program history, earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist. 

