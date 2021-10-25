    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kevin White Elevated to the Saints Active Roster

    The New Orleans Saints place former West Virginia receiver Kevin White on the active roster
    Author:

    Ahead of the New Orleans Saints Monday night road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, former West Virginia receiver Kevin White was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

    White had two preseason appearances for the Saints but did not register any stats. 

    White signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers last season within a week, was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, and made three appearances on the year. Until then, White had not seen the field since 2018 in the Chicago Bears season finale, where he had one reception for 22 yards.

    The former Mountaineer standout was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

    In his senior season at West Virginia, White accumulated 1,447 yards ranking him second in receiving yards for a season in WVU program history, earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White (11) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    Kevin White Elevated to the Saints Active Roster

    42 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scores a touchdown as wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) looks on during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
    Football

    AP, USA Today Top 25 Polls - Week 9

    50 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Legg Earns Big 12 Specialist of the Week

    3 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers defensive back Charles Woods (29) dives to recover a fumble during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Woods Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

    3 hours ago
    West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Dylan Tonkery (10) leads the West Virginia Mountaineers onto the field prior to their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
    Football

    West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Enters Six-Day Window

    5 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Casey Legg Earns Lou Groza Star of the Week

    6 hours ago
    Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver David Sills (84) catches the pass and makes a run defended by New England Patriots defensive back Dee Virgin (38) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    David Sills is Active for the Giants

    Oct 24, 2021
    USATSI_17016902_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Sunday Morning Thoughts: Back on Track?

    Oct 24, 2021