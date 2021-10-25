Kevin White Elevated to the Saints Active Roster

Ahead of the New Orleans Saints Monday night road matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, former West Virginia receiver Kevin White was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

White had two preseason appearances for the Saints but did not register any stats.

White signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers last season within a week, was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, and made three appearances on the year. Until then, White had not seen the field since 2018 in the Chicago Bears season finale, where he had one reception for 22 yards.

The former Mountaineer standout was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

In his senior season at West Virginia, White accumulated 1,447 yards ranking him second in receiving yards for a season in WVU program history, earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist.

