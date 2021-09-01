Kevin White Signs with the Saints Practice Squad

After being waived by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, the organization signed the former West Virginia receiver to the practice squad on Wednesday.

White did not register stats in the two preseason games. The third preseason game was canceled over the weekend due to Hurricane Ida.

White signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers last season within a week, was placed on the practice squad before being activated in October, and made three appearances on the year. Until then, White had not seen the field since 2018 in the Chicago Bears season finale, where he had one reception for 22 yards.

The former Mountaineer standout was drafted seventh in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and then signed a four-year, $15 million contract, including a $10 million signing bonus.

In his senior season at West Virginia, White accumulated 1,447 yards ranking him second in receiving yards for a season in WVU program history, earning All-American status and a Biletnikoff finalist.

