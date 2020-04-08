MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Kevin White Tabbed as One of the Worst First Round Picks Since 2010

Anthony G. Halkias

While Jamies Winston and Marcus Mariota headlined the 2015 NFL Draft, the second biggest debate heading into the draft was who was the better receiver, Amari Cooper or Kevin White? While Winston was recently replaced by Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and Mariota looks onward to battle for Derek Carr's job in Vegas, Amari Cooper just signed a five-year contract worth $100 million ($60 mil. guaranteed), but someone is missing? 

Insert Mr. White, the former WVU receiver who arose from nothing, into the potential best wide out in the 2015 draft, that was, until he wasn't. Below, Bleacher Report's reasoning behind ranking White, the Bears' worst first round pick since 2010.

Like so many players who don’t reach their potential early in their careers, wideout Kevin White battled multiple injuries.

He missed his rookie campaign with a stress fracture in his leg that required surgery. Then in 2016, after four appearances, the West Virginia product suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula.

Despite the early setbacks, White opened 2017 in a starting role. He caught two passes for six yards and then fractured his shoulder blade, which put him on injured reserve for a third consecutive year.

Regardless of where your analysis lies on if someone with repeating injuries should be labelled as a bust or not, the fact is, usually injury ridden careers will get labelled poorly. For example, White spent his first three seasons in Chicago on the injured reserve list, making it pretty difficult to make any substantial progress. Add that with the concerns of his route running ability, or lack thereof, contributed to White earning the bust tag. Whether that tag was fair is a different question, but it was earned. 

White played in just 14 games, totaling 25 receptions for 285 yards. In all fairness, White literally was never on the field due to various injuries. While ranking him as the worst first rounder since 2010 may be harsh, White's NFL career has not been nice to him. 

He is currently a free agent.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter & check out my PODCAST:

Podcast - https://open.spotify.com/episode/5O1nq34LyKeEROjgRUz5q5

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Anthony G Halkias at @HALK_35

Comments (4)
AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

You should do a story on more pros next

No. 1-4
AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

AGH PUMPIN out the pros work

AlexXavierWVUBoy
AlexXavierWVUBoy

Agreed

M-townJoe
M-townJoe

Amazingly bad luck with injuries. Production matters. Not the first high draft pick to have a promising career destroyed by injuries. Won't be the last, either. STILL a MOUNTAINEER Great !!

Mountaineers in the Pros

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has Mike Gundy officially lost his mind?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mahalo

Ranking WVU Basketball's Biggest Recruiting Busts

These guys didn't quite live up to the hype in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan

by

Mountie10

Sports Illustrated Releases Way-Too-Early Hoops Rankings

ESPN disrespected Bob Huggins and his Mountaineers' a couple weeks ago, while ranking West Virginia, but did Sports Illustrated do the same?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Former Mountaineers Pay Homage to Pat White

Pat McAfee and Geno Smith show Pat White some love

John Pentol

by

Hoosier1982

WVU Football Recruiting Mailbag

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Four Things to Know About Colton McKivitz

Colton McKivitz's combine results' came back in early March, but what have we learned since?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Mountaineer Maven's WVU All-2010s Basketball Team

The best Mountaineers of the last ten years

Daniel Woods

by

M-townJoe

BREAKING: 2021 Quarterback Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Inside the Commit: QB Will Crowder

An in-depth analysis on West Virginia's newest commit

Jonathan Martin

by

M-townJoe

Ranking the Best WVU Recruiting Gems Since 2010

A look into some of the best recruiting finds for West Virginia the past ten years

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol