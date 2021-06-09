Logan Routt Joins Best Virginia

On Wednesday, the Final Fourcast Podcast announced the West Virginia men's alumni basketball team, Best Virginia, added big man Logan Routt to the roster.

In his first professional season, Routt led the Slovanian Basketball Club, Zlatorog Lasko, in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double double 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on 61.4% shooting from the field last year.

The Cameron, WV native walked on to the WVU program in 2015 before earning a scholarship a year later and eventually unselfishly giving that same spot up and returning to walkon status. He averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game during his time in Morgantown.

Best will compete in Beckly July 7th and Wheeling July 9th before hosting the first round regional of the TBT at the Charleston Coliseum July 17-21.

Tickets for TBT are available at thebasketballtournament.com

Tickets for the exhibition games are available at bestvirginiatbt.com before

2021 Best Virginia Roster

Head Coach - James Long

Assistant Coach - Dave Tallman

Assistant Coach - Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Kevin Jones

Tarik Phillip

Nathan Adrian

Sagaba Konate

Jonathan Holton

Teyvon Myers

Juwan Staten

Jaysean Paige

Logan Routt

