Logan Routt Signs Overseas

Christopher Hall

Cameron, West Virginia native and former West Virginia University Mountaineer basketball forward Logan Routt recently signed with Slovenian professional basketball club KK Zlatorog Lasko.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Routt tod the Wheeling News-Register. “It’s a chance that I really never thought about having, especially when I first arrived at West Virginia, but I just continued to work hard, and now I have the opportunity.”

Routt walked onto the Mountaineer basketball program for the 2015-16 season but earned a scholarship his redshirt sophomore and senior seasons, selflessly giving up his scholarship for his junior season to add another spot on the team. 

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Logan Routt (31) celebrates after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the Big 12 conference tournament at Sprint Center.
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

“I still can’t really find the words to describe my WVU career,” Routt said. “I considered it a win to even make it on to the WVU roster from Cameron, but once I got there, I realized I could do something if I put everything toward it, and it worked out for me.”

The 6-11 250-lb big man notched a career-high nine points against Texas this past season to go with five rebounds in a 97-59 win over the Longhorns He finished his career averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

