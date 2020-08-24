Logan Routt Signs Overseas

Cameron, West Virginia native and former West Virginia University Mountaineer basketball forward Logan Routt recently signed with Slovenian professional basketball club KK Zlatorog Lasko.

“This is a great opportunity for me,” Routt tod the Wheeling News-Register. “It’s a chance that I really never thought about having, especially when I first arrived at West Virginia, but I just continued to work hard, and now I have the opportunity.”

Routt walked onto the Mountaineer basketball program for the 2015-16 season but earned a scholarship his redshirt sophomore and senior seasons, selflessly giving up his scholarship for his junior season to add another spot on the team.

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

“I still can’t really find the words to describe my WVU career,” Routt said. “I considered it a win to even make it on to the WVU roster from Cameron, but once I got there, I realized I could do something if I put everything toward it, and it worked out for me.”

The 6-11 250-lb big man notched a career-high nine points against Texas this past season to go with five rebounds in a 97-59 win over the Longhorns He finished his career averaging 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

