Madden 22 Ratings for WVU Alums

See how the Mountaineers are rated in the new Madden video game
Author:
Publish date:

Quarterback

(CAR) Will Grier - 57

(SEA) Geno Smith - 56

Wide Receiver

(IND) Gary Jennings - 67

(SF) Kevin White - 66

(NYG) David Sills V - 65

Tight End

(NYJ) Trevon Wesco - 64

Offensive Tackle

(NE) Yodny Cajuste - 60

Offensive Guard

(IND) Mark Glowinski - 77

(CIN) Quinton Spain - 73

(SF) Colton McKivitz - 62

(MIA) Adam Pankey - 55

Linebacker

(LV) Nick Kwiatkoski - 81

(TEN) David Long - 70

(LAC) Kyzir White - 68

(CLE) Tony Fields - 65

Cornerback

(LV) Rasul Douglas - 76

Free Safety

(CAR) Kenny Robinson - 66

Strong Safety

(LV) Karl Joseph - 77

Not listed

RB Wendell Smallwood (free agent)

WR Shelton Gibson (free agent)

WR Tavon Austin (free agent)

WR T.J. Simmons (TB)

OL Mike Brown (NO)

DT Darius Stills (LV)

LB Bruce Irvin (free agent)

CB Daryl Worley (ARI)

CB Josh Norwood (free agent)

CB Hakeem Bailey (free agent)

CB Keith Washington (NO)

FS Dravon Askew-Henry (free agent)

