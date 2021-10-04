October 4, 2021
Manoah and Means Make History

Former West Virginia Mountaineer pitchers Alek Manoah and John Means squared off in Toronto
On Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineer baseball had a historical moment when former WVU pitchers Alek Manoah and John Means made starts against one another, marking the first time it had happened at the Major League level.

Starting for the Toronto Blue Jays, Manoah made club history following a 10 strikeout performance, the fourth of the season, marking the only Blue Jays starting pitcher to accomplish the feat. He threw seven innings, only allowing one hit and one run, picking up his ninth win of the season. 

Means did not have the same success taking the mound for the Baltimore Orioles. Vladimir Geurrero Jr. hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the first as the Blue Jays grabbed a 3-0 lead. The 2019 All-Star selection lasted three innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits.

