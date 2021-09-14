September 14, 2021
Manoah Hits A Pair of Milestones

Alek Manoah continues to set Blue Jay records
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6-2), tossed eight scoreless innings while registering 10 strikeouts and picking up the win over the Tampa Bay Ray's Monday night, becoming the youngest Blue Jays pitcher ever to accomplish the feat. 

Manoah was flawless through four innings, facing the minimum until he gave up his lone hit in the fifth. The only other blemish on the stat sheet was a hit batsman in the eighth but ended the inning with his tenth and final strikeout. 

His strikeout to end the sixth became the 100th of his career and hit in 17 appearances, marking the fastest Toronto pitcher to hit the milestone in the organization's history by three games. 

The former Mountaineer hurler holds a 3.39 ERA with a 6-2 record on the year and has 102 strikeouts on the season. 

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) gets congratulated after the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre.
Manoah Hits A Pair of Milestones

