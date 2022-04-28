Manoah Pitches Another Gem in Win Over Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah throws seven scoreless innings and picks up his fourth win in as many appearances on the year

Toronto, ON - Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah collected his fourth win in as many appearances of the season Thursday afternoon. The former West Virginia Mountaineer hurler tossed seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits in the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 decision over the Boston Red Sox.

Manoah gave up a single in the top of the first but recorded 10 consecutive outs before giving up another base hit in the fifth.

The Red Sox threatened in the seventh following a leadoff double from Alex Verdugo and moved to third when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a ground ball back to Manoah. But Manoah got out of the inning after Christian Arroyo lined out to short and Bobby Dalbec popped out in foul territory.

Manoah lowered his ERA from 2.00 to 1.44 which ranks him sixth, and he also ranks sixth in the AL in strikeouts (25), WHIP (.088) and ERA. Additionally, he ranks seventh in opponents to a batting average at .170 and his 25 innings of work ranks him third.

