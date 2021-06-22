Manoah Suspended 5 Games

Former WVU hurler Alek Manoah is suspended five games for "intentionally" throwing at Maikel Franco

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, Michael Hill, announced Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In addition, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has received a one-game suspension for Manoah’s actions. Montoyo will serve his suspension tonight, when the Blue Jays are to play at Miami.

The suspension of Manoah had been scheduled to begin tonight. However, Manoah has elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

