Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Manoah Suspended 5 Games

Former WVU hurler Alek Manoah is suspended five games for "intentionally" throwing at Maikel Franco
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, Michael Hill, announced Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has received a five-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco in the bottom of the fourth inning of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In addition, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has received a one-game suspension for Manoah’s actions. Montoyo will serve his suspension tonight, when the Blue Jays are to play at Miami.

The suspension of Manoah had been scheduled to begin tonight. However, Manoah has elected to appeal. Thus, the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jun 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) delivers a third inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Manoah Suspended 5 Games

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A general view of the Capitol One and College Football Playoff (CFP) logo on the field during the Rose Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium.
Football

The CFP 12 Team Playoff Proposal Moves Forward

Kevin Thomas
Recruiting

WVU Nears the Top of the List for 2022 WR Following Visit

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looking over the first day of the 2021 spring practice period.
Area 304+

Is West Virginia on the Verge of Landing Another Big Commit?

Ben Hampton
Baseball

Hampton Earns Freshman All-American Honors

FB Recruiting
Recruiting

2023 QB Earns Offer Following WVU Camp

Untitled design
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 TE Order

Screen Shot 2021-06-22 at 12.50.22 AM
Recruiting

The Commitment of Nicco Marchiol Gives WVU Something They Haven't Had Years