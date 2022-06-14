Skip to main content

Manoah Tosses One Hitter, Collects Win No. 8

Former West Virginia Ace Alek Manoah continues to put up Cy Young numbers

Former West Virginia hurler and current Toronto Blue Jays Ace, Alek Manoah has gotten off to an outstanding start to the season and continued to display his dominance Monday night against Baltimore, allowing just one hit and striking out seven Orioles through six innings of work as the Blue Jays crushed Baltimore 11-1. 

Manoah put two runners on in the top of the first with one out, belting Trey Mancini and delivering a walk to Rougned Odor but he struck out two to get out of the inning.  

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre.

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre.

A wild third inning put runners at first and third with two out but on the 1-0 pitch Odor flied out to left field and Manoah was out of the inning. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manoah faced the minimum in his final three frames of the night, working his sinker and slider mixed in with a four seamed fastball, striking out four. 

His performance lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.67 which also ranks third in Major League Baseball while his eight wins places him second in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

WVU football helmet
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Jordan Louie

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 9.39.34 PM
Recruiting

2023 RB Jordan Louie Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
USATSI_17834514_168388579_lowres (2)
Basketball

Gabe Osabuohien Completes Workout with Cleveland Cavaliers

By Schuyler Callihan11 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-13 at 11.37.08 AM
Recruiting

WVU DE Target Chooses ACC School

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago
Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan13 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-06-12T202149.493
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2023 Class

By Schuyler Callihan14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 7.35.57 PM
Recruiting

WVU DE Target Jordan Mayer Announces Commitment

By Schuyler CallihanJun 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 3.01.22 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Eamon Smalls

By Schuyler CallihanJun 12, 2022