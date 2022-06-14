Manoah Tosses One Hitter, Collects Win No. 8

Former West Virginia hurler and current Toronto Blue Jays Ace, Alek Manoah has gotten off to an outstanding start to the season and continued to display his dominance Monday night against Baltimore, allowing just one hit and striking out seven Orioles through six innings of work as the Blue Jays crushed Baltimore 11-1.

Manoah put two runners on in the top of the first with one out, belting Trey Mancini and delivering a walk to Rougned Odor but he struck out two to get out of the inning.

Jun 13, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

A wild third inning put runners at first and third with two out but on the 1-0 pitch Odor flied out to left field and Manoah was out of the inning.

Manoah faced the minimum in his final three frames of the night, working his sinker and slider mixed in with a four seamed fastball, striking out four.

His performance lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.67 which also ranks third in Major League Baseball while his eight wins places him second in the league.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly