August 29, 2021
Manoah with Another Quality Start

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah registers 8 K's vs. the Tigers
In his 14th career start, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah recorded eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Manoah faced the minimum through two innings before relinquishing his first hit of the evening.

The former West Virginia hurler tossed six scoreless innings, and the Blue Jays held a 2-0 lead. 

Aug 28, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah (6) throws during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

However, in the seventh, Detroit's Jonathan Schoop and Robbie Grossman poked singles into right-centerfield before retiring Migeual Cabrerra for the third time on the night. Then, Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI single into right-centerfield, putting the Tigers' first run on the board.

That ended the night for Manoah. The Tigers placed one more run on the board to tie the game at two, but the Blue Jays took game two of the series bit picked up the win after 10 innings.

Manoah is 5-2 on the season with a 3.14 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

